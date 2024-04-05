Harrisonburg Police make arrest in March 31 shooting: Suspect faces three felony charges

Harrisonburg Police have made an arrest in the March 31 shooting that sent a 19-year-old woman to Sentara RMH.

Alexander Ramos Perez, 21, of Rockingham County, faces three felony charges associated with the shooting, with was reported at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Perez was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

A search warrant was executed by the HPD on the 2017 black Audi sedan operated by Perez and his residence on Hilton Lane in Rockingham County.

Perez is currently being held at Harrisonburg/Rockingham Regional Jail with no bond.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).