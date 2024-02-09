Harrisonburg Police investigating overnight attempted armed robbery on Avalon Woods Drive

Harrisonburg Police are seeking information following an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 2:26 a.m. reporting an attempted armed robbery in the 2300 block of Avalon Woods Drive. The victim ran from the suspect, who then fled the area on foot and is still at large.

The victim informed police that the suspect – a male, approximately 5’6”, wearing all black – was carrying a handgun.

The victim was not injured, and no property was taken.

HRECC issued a temporary shelter in place order for this area out of an abundance of caution as police searched for the suspect. A shelter in place order asks individuals to stay inside in a safe place and await further instruction until otherwise notified by law enforcement. The order was lifted shortly after it was issued.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about this incident, or who witnessed anything suspicious in this area early Friday morning, is encouraged to contact Det. Dyer at [email protected] or 540-437-2680.

Additionally, anyone who has experienced a similar situation but has not reported it is encouraged to inform police.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).