Home Harrisonburg: Hank Williams Tribute Show to feature Robin and Linda Williams
Arts & Media, Local

Harrisonburg: Hank Williams Tribute Show to feature Robin and Linda Williams

Crystal Graham
Published date:

A Hank Williams Tribute Show is coming to Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The tribute show is part of the CST Bluegrass series and brings together an all-star cast of local musicians.

The Hank Williams Tribute Show features Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, Robin and Linda Williams, Daryl Davis, and Jake Blount; and band members Patrick McAvinue (fiddle) and Alex Lacquement (bass).

Regarded as one of the most significant and influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century, Williams’ is known for hits like “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “Hey, Good Lookin’” and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25. Tickets purchased at the door are $30.

The series is sponsored in part by Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrrisonburg.

For more information, visit courtsquaretheater.org or call (540) 433-9189.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

