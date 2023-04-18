Grow Waynesboro provides funds to bakery, boutique, design retail shop, barbers

Four aspiring businesses received a total of $53,000 Monday night as part of the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne small business development program. Eight finalists were in the running for funds during pitch night.

After the final presentations, judges deliberated and announced the final grant awards to four local businesses, helping them to create jobs and continue to build a culture of entrepreneurship in Waynesboro.

The businesses and award amounts for the 2023 Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne are:

Crack O’ Dawn Bakery and Bistro – $25,000 – Crack O’ Dawn is a dedicated gluten free bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and a wide variety of pastries.

Crack O’ Dawn is a dedicated gluten free bakery and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and a wide variety of pastries. adorn boutique – $12,000 – adorn boutique will provide customers with local access to high-quality clothing and accessories not currently available.

adorn boutique will provide customers with local access to high-quality clothing and accessories not currently available. Revival Décor + Design – $10,000 – Revival Decor + Design is a retail shop featuring unique home decor products offering custom made furniture & designs, reclaimed flooring & lumber and architectural salvage.

Revival Decor + Design is a retail shop featuring unique home decor products offering custom made furniture & designs, reclaimed flooring & lumber and architectural salvage. Band of Barbers Academy – $6,000 – With a passion for helping overlooked and underemployed youth and young adults, the founders are committed to teaching entrepreneurship through the timeless trade of barbering.

The City of Waynesboro partnered with the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund and the Valley Small Business Development Center to assist applicants in developing their business plans and preparing them to launch or expand their businesses.

Applicants completed an eight-week business planning class, a pitch workshop, one-on-one counseling, and received expert advice from a host of guest speakers with specific business experience.

“We are excited by the continued community support of this program that has had an impact on downtown and beyond,” says Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “The caliber of presentations and the enthusiastic turnout for the live pitch night is a testimony to small business in Waynesboro.”

The Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne program has been made possible by a grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development, with additional funding from the city, Economic Development Authority and local investors including Atlantic Union Bank, First Bank and Trust and Lumos.

Judges chose the awards based on a diversity of criteria, including the start-ups’ job creation, their business viability and readiness, as well as their positive impacts on Waynesboro.

“Supporting businesses that will create jobs and add to the economic vitality of Waynesboro weighed into the judges decision-making process,” said Hitchin.. “We are looking forward to working with this year’s recipients to establish or expand their businesses and to growing this program to support small business and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Waynesboro.”