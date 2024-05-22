Greene County woman faces multiple charges in Albemarle County carjacking

A Greene County woman is in custody after a reported carjacking in Albemarle County on Wednesday.

According to Albemarle County Police, Paula Laster, 41, was apprehended without incident and has been charged with the carjacking and attempted malicious wounding.

Laster is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police were called at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday to the 3200 block of Proffit Road by an adult female who reported that her car had been stolen.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to UVA Medical Center with what a police report characterized as “serious injuries.”

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact ACPD at 434-296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].