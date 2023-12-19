Google to pay $700M settlement to states for anticompetitive conduct with Android app store

A bipartisan group of 53 state attorneys general announced a $700 million lawsuit settlement today with Google about anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store.

Google will pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive practices. Google will pay the states an additional $70 million for their sovereign claims. Individuals eligible for restitution do not have to submit a claim, because they will receive automatic payments through PayPal or Venmo, or they can elect to receive a check or ACH transfer. More details about the process will be forthcoming. The agreement also requires Google to make their business practices more procompetitive in a number of important ways.

“Ensuring big corporations are playing fair and not manipulating the free market is one of my priorities as Attorney General. Google took advantage of developers and consumers by monopolizing this niche market, breaking the law and putting corporate greed first,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Today’s settlement provides relief for those affected, corrects their anticompetitive practices and holds Google accountable.”

The attorneys general sued Google in 2021 alleging that Google unlawfully monopolized the market Android app distribution and in-app payment processing. The States claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, bought off key app developers who might have launched rival app stores, and created technological barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices. The states announced a settlement in principle on September 5, 2023, and today released the finalized terms of the deal.

The settlement requires Google to reform its business practices in the following ways: