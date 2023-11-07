Countries
Home George Mason wins in Tony Skinn’s coaching debut, defeating Monmouth, 72-61
Basketball, Sports

George Mason wins in Tony Skinn’s coaching debut, defeating Monmouth, 72-61

Chris Graham
Published date:

George MasonGeorge Mason opened the 2023-2024 campaign with a wire-to-wire 72-61 victory over Monmouth Monday night inside EagleBank Arena.

Mason led for 36:33 of the 40-minute contest and shot 45 percent (9-of-20) from three-point range, while limiting the Eagles to just 33.8 percent overall (22-of-65).

The effort gave new head coach Tony Skinn (’06) his first career win on his official return to the EagleBank Arena sidelines.

“The last seven months, these guys have really locked in and worked hard to accomplish what they accomplished tonight,” Skinn said. “It’s the first of many and I’m happy with the effort.”

Four Patriots scored in double figures, led by graduate student Amari Kelly, who poured in a career-best 17 points (6-of-9 FG) to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes of work.

Senior Darius Maddox added 17 points (6-of-9 FG, 5-of-8 3pt FG). He also grabbed six rebounds in a team-high 37 minutes for the Green & Gold.

Senior Ronald Polite III added 10 points and dished out a team-best five assists, while senior Woody Newton tallied 10 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Keyshawn Hall pulled down a career-best 10 boards and finished with seven points.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

