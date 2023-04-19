Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgeorge mason coach tony skinn hires st bonaventures steve curran for staff
Sports

George Mason coach Tony Skinn hires St. Bonaventure’s Steve Curran for staff

Chris Graham
Published date:
steve curran
Photo: George Mason Athletics

George Mason basketball head coach Tony Skinn announced Tuesday that Steve Curran will join his staff as associate head coach.

It’s a big get for Skinn, who was hired last month, basically poaching Curran from A-10 rival St. Bonaventure, where Curran had worked under head coach Mark Schmidt for the past 13 seasons, including the most recent five as Schmidt’s associate head coach.

“To be invited to be a part of Mason Nation is an honor I cherish,” Curran said. “I have deep respect for the culture of George Mason University, as well as its academic and athletic excellence. I thank Coach Tony for bringing me on as part of his team, and I can’t wait to begin recruiting and developing stellar student-athletes in our program.

“My 13 years at St. Bonaventure were wonderful, and that school and the surrounding area welcomed me and my family with open arms. I am thankful for that. Now, it’s time to use what I learned there to recruit in one of the hotbeds of high school basketball and continue to build upon this Mason program’s proud tradition,” Curran said.

Skinn, one of the heroes of the Mason 2006 Final Four team, is a first-time head coach, so having someone with the experience of Curran at his right hand will be nice.

“When you’re an associate head coach next to a successful head coach, you’ve been in difficult in-game situations where you’ve just figured it out,” Skinn said. “Steve’s been in that seat, and he’s been such a huge part of St. Bonaventure’s success. I know I’m going to be in those situations, and his experience in this league will be invaluable. He knows the Atlantic 10 and what it takes to win consistently in our conference. I am thrilled he is a part of our staff.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Sunset Park under construction with $2.5 million price tag, trails on hold
2 House Republicans threaten to cut Meals on Wheels funding in debt-limit plan
3 IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses
4 Virginia hoops’ projected rotation for 2023-2024, and the one still-glaring need
5 Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Latest News

Local

In hot pursuit: BRCC Veterinary Tech Club raises funds to buy K-9 bullet-proof vests for VSP

Rebecca Barnabi
department of justice round logo 2023
Virginia

Civil War reenactor admits to planting pipe bomb at Virginia battlefield

Crystal Graham

A Winchester man and former Civil War reenactor pleaded guilty to mailing threatening letters and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown.

shenandoah national park artist in residence 2022
Culture

Shenandoah National Park selects participants for 2023 Artist-in-Residence program 

Crystal Graham

Shenandoah National Park has selected five artists for its annual Artist-in-Residence program. that gives artists an opportunity to pursue their artistic discipline.

arts council of the valley
Culture

Smith House Galleries to feature works by Kathleen Mitchell Johnston, Kazin Khaleel

Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball
Sports

New VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom adds Rams legend Darius Theus to staff

Chris Graham
open business sign
U.S./World

IRS to double rate of processing tax credits, reimburse Virginia small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
hunter cattoor
Sports

Hunter Cattoor returning for fifth season at Virginia Tech, bolstering Hokies backcourt

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy