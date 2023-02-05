Countries
george mason cant overcome awful shooting loses 69 61 at loyola chicago
George Mason can’t overcome awful shooting, loses 69-61 at Loyola Chicago

Chris Graham
George MasonGeorge Mason shot a season-low 32 percent, including just 26.1 percent in the second half, in a 69-61 setback at Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon inside Gentile Arena.

The Patriots (13-11, 5-6 A-10) missed 16 of their first 20 shots, but still was able to hang tight, and a late 6-0 run allowed them to go into the half down just five, at 34-29.

It would be a nip-and-tuck battle most of the way in the second half, but Mason couldn’t get much going, other than at the free-throw line.

George Mason was 20-of-26 at the stripe in the second half, but just 6-of-23 from the floor.

“This was not our best game,” Mason coach Kim English said. “I thought Loyola played really hard. We battled back to make it a game and had some opportunities to take over the game. We didn’t. A bounce of the ball or blow of the whistle went in a different direction. We’ll watch it, learn from it and see how we can keep getting better.”

Malik Henry made 5-of-6 field goal attempts to score 14 points, and tied his career best with seven rebounds.

Ronald Polite III notched 14 points and dished out a team-high four assists, while DeVon Cooper notched 14 points and made 6-of-6 free throw attempts.

Senior Josh Oduro added 10 points and eight rebounds.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

