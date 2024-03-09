Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s pretaped ‘reaction’ to Biden’s State of the Union address

After President Biden concluded his State of the Union address to Congress Thursday night, Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline posted one of his awkward walk-and-talk videos denouncing the speech.

Standing in the Capitol Rotunda next to a statue of Ronald Reagan, Cline said: “Hey this is Ben Cline. I’m here after the State of the Union address.”

He went on to claim: “We didn’t hear much from this president tonight about solutions. We only saw him cast blame for the problems this country is facing.”

Those who watched the address or read the transcript can judge for themselves.

But a funny thing about Cline’s spiel: It was recorded before he or anyone else even heard Biden’s speech.

The speech started after 9 p.m. and ended before 11, when, as usual, it was dark outside in Washington, DC. But notice the daylight coming through the door at the rear as Cline talked.

Another reminder not to trust anything Cline says, on matters big or small.

As for Reagan, whom Cline called “one of our greatest presidents,” Biden made a telling point about him in his speech:

Wasn’t long ago when a Republican president named Ronald Reagan thundered, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Now, now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, do whatever the hell you want. That’s a quote. A former president actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. I think it’s outrageous, it’s dangerous, and it’s unacceptable.

Don’t you think so, too, Congressman?

In fairness, Cline gave an interview after the address, as usual following the Republican talking points and ignoring what Biden actually said. Strangely, he called the speech “really disarming.”

I don’t think that word means what he thinks it means.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.