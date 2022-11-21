GasBuddy analyst: Could see gas prices below $3 a gallon by Christmas

Now that the 2022 midterms have passed, funny thing, gas prices are falling like an anchor cutting through water.

Virginia prices are down 7.6 cents a gallon over the past week, and the national average is down 11.9 cents, according to GasBuddy.com.

Go figure.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”

And again, it’s pure coincidence, now that the elections are over, but you can expect even bigger drops in prices in the coming weeks.

“It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for,” De Haan said.