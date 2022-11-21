Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gasbuddy analyst could see gas prices below 3 a gallon by christmas
Government/Politics

GasBuddy analyst: Could see gas prices below $3 a gallon by Christmas

Chris Graham
Published:
gas
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Now that the 2022 midterms have passed, funny thing, gas prices are falling like an anchor cutting through water.

Virginia prices are down 7.6 cents a gallon over the past week, and the national average is down 11.9 cents, according to GasBuddy.com.

Go figure.

“What an incredible turnaround in the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround.”

And again, it’s pure coincidence, now that the elections are over, but you can expect even bigger drops in prices in the coming weeks.

“It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vote

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
Chris Graham
mike hollins

UVA football student-athlete Mike Hollins discharged from hospital after shooting
Chris Graham

Mike Hollins has been discharged from the hospital, eight days after being wounded in a mass shooting that killed three of his UVA Football teammates.

Financial burden: 43% of young adults in Virginia are pessimistic about college
Rebecca Barnabi

College is a burden according to nearly half of young adults in Virginia.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals shut down Pittsburgh Steelers in second half, post 37-30 win
Scott Ratcliffe
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech falls to College of Charleston in finals of Charleston Classic
Roger Gonzalez
uva logo

Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia upsets #2 Penn State, 3-2, in NCAA Tournament
Chris Graham
uva basketball

No. 16 Virginia beats No. 19 Illinois, 70-61, capping off an emotional week
Scott German