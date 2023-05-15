Countries
newsgas prices holding steady but analyst projects decline in coming weeks months
U.S./World

Gas prices holding steady, but analyst projects decline in coming weeks, months

Chris Graham
Published date:
Gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are holding steady nationally, rising 0.4 cents per gallon over the past week, though Virginia consumers are paying 2.5 cents per gallon less than they did a week ago.

This according to data from GasBuddy, which has the average in Virginia on Monday at $3.31 a gallon, and the average across the U.S. at $3.51 a gallon.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline. The national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

A year ago this time, the average for a gallon of gas nationally was $4.47 a gallon, and we seemed headed toward a $5 per gallon national average.

De Haan sees prices heading downward as the rest of the year plays out.

“We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark, something that will make most motorists very happy,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

