Gas prices holding steady, but analyst projects decline in coming weeks, months

Gas prices are holding steady nationally, rising 0.4 cents per gallon over the past week, though Virginia consumers are paying 2.5 cents per gallon less than they did a week ago.

This according to data from GasBuddy, which has the average in Virginia on Monday at $3.31 a gallon, and the average across the U.S. at $3.51 a gallon.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline. The national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

A year ago this time, the average for a gallon of gas nationally was $4.47 a gallon, and we seemed headed toward a $5 per gallon national average.

De Haan sees prices heading downward as the rest of the year plays out.

“We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since COVID hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark, something that will make most motorists very happy,” De Haan said.