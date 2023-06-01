Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfrom pretend broadcasting to national honors pair of virginia tech students excelling as broadcasters
Sports

They used to ‘pretend’: Now a pair of Virginia Tech students are excelling as broadcasters

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Tech Sports Broadcasting students
Submitted. Giovanni Heater (at far left) and Kyle Marchak (at far right) find a number of opportunities to broadcast games as a part of the sports media and analytics major.

Two friends dreamed of becoming sports broadcasters growing up in New York. They teamed up to attend Virginia Tech together, to go after a career in journalism. The sports media program in the Department of Communications at Tech was relatively new, added in 2020, but they were confident it would teach them what they needed to learn and help them launch successful careers.

Now, upcoming juniors, Kyle Marchak and Giovanni Heater were nationally recognized for their work in collegiate coverage.

On May 26, Marchak was named a first-team All-American broadcaster, and Heater was named to the second-team All-American list by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America.

The program recognizes each year the nation’s outstanding collegiate radio and TV sports broadcasters with a live show streamed on YouTube.

“It was a special moment,” Heater said of the recognition. “[Marchak] was my first phone call right away. He said, ‘Somebody sent me a fake stream. This isn’t real.’ It was a special moment where he and I were just so happy and so proud of each other.”

As a first-team All-American, Marchak receives three free months of agency membership, a certificate of achievement, and the prestige and exposure that come with being recognized by the group as one of the nation’s top young sports broadcasters.

Marchak’s recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that a Virginia Tech student has been honored as a first-team All-American.

The duo has certainly come a long way from “pretend broadcasting” Syracuse games growing up.

“We are tremendously happy for Kyle and Giovanni,” said Bill Roth, a professor in the School of Communication. “Each has worked incredibly hard to improve his craft, and they deserve this national recognition. These honors are a result of the passion of our students and the opportunities each has to learn, improve, and grow in our sports media and analytics program.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Gwinnett in Thursday matinee, 5-2, make it three of four this week

Chris Graham
U.S./World

COVID-19 invited itself to CDC epidemiology conference in Atlanta

Rebecca Barnabi

An uninvited guest made an appearance in late April at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference.

cm punk
Sports

CM Punk is officially back in AEW: Why Tony Khan gave away the big secret now

Chris Graham

Last night’s AEW “Dynamite” was a fine show – OK, it was barely an average “Rampage” – but the broadcast featured the most impactful 10 or so seconds of TV for the company this year.

hiking in woods
Virginia

Our Virginia Outdoors coalition to work to promote natural beauty in state

Crystal Graham
climate change planet earth protest rally
Local

JMU expert: Mental Health Awareness Month ends, climate anxiety discussion not over

Crystal Graham
soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

Drought watch advisory lifted for majority of Virginia, planting delays minimal

Crystal Graham
boston celtics
Sports

Joe Mazzulla will return as Boston Celtics coach: Curious move for team with no ‘identity’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy