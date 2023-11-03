Free assistance available to Virginians to navigate Insurance Marketplace

The Virginia Insurance Marketplace began open enrollment on Nov. 1, and free application assistance is available through the Enroll Virginia program.

Consumers may enroll in new coverage or make changes to a current plan through Dec. 15. The new coverage will be effective Jan. 1.

Virginia is in the process of completing its transition from the federal marketplace to a state-based exchange.

Virginians may submit one application for Marketplace or Medicaid coverage, compare plan options, enroll and find local help on the website.

All health plans on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace offer comprehensive coverage, and many households will also be eligible for financial assistance.

“We encourage consumers to check out the new Marketplace website and compare plan options even if they are currently enrolled in a plan,” said Deepak Madala, Enroll Virginia director at Virginia Poverty Law Center. “Prices and plan details change often, so there may be new options that fit your family’s budget.”

Enroll Virginia is a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative of Virginia Poverty Law Center that provides free and unbiased help with health coverage options through Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, Medicaid, and FAMIS.

To get help, consumers may can contact the toll-free helpline at (888) 392-5132 or make an appointment at enrollva.org/get-help.