Home Free assistance available to Virginians to navigate Insurance Marketplace
Economy, Virginia

Free assistance available to Virginians to navigate Insurance Marketplace

Crystal Graham
Published date:
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
(© hedgehog94 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Insurance Marketplace began open enrollment on Nov. 1, and free application assistance is available through the Enroll Virginia program.

Consumers may enroll in new coverage or make changes to a current plan through Dec. 15. The new coverage will be effective Jan. 1.

Virginia is in the process of completing its transition from the federal marketplace to a state-based exchange.

Virginians may submit one application for Marketplace or Medicaid coverage, compare plan options, enroll and find local help on the website.

All health plans on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace offer comprehensive coverage, and many households will also be eligible for financial assistance.

“We encourage consumers to check out the new Marketplace website and compare plan options even if they are currently enrolled in a plan,” said Deepak Madala, Enroll Virginia director at Virginia Poverty Law Center. “Prices and plan details change often, so there may be new options that fit your family’s budget.”

Enroll Virginia is a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative of Virginia Poverty Law Center that provides free and unbiased help with health coverage options through Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, Medicaid, and FAMIS.

To get help, consumers may can contact the toll-free helpline at (888) 392-5132 or make an appointment at enrollva.org/get-help.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

