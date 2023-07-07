FredNats rally late, knock off Shorebirds, 8-4

The Fredericksburg Nationals used another late-game rally to defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds, 8-4, on Thursday.

It was a quick start for the FredNats offense, in the top of the second inning. Branden Boissiere doubled to begin the frame, then Roismar Quintana reached on an infield single. Blake Klassen drew a walk too, loading the bases with no outs. Wilmer Perez then lined the first pitch of his AB for a single to give the FredNats a 1-0 lead.

A pair of productive outs by John McHenry and Johnathon Thomas made it a three-run inning for Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Cortland Lawson made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and that was plenty of breathing room for Jose Atencio.

Atencio authored five shutout innings, while striking out a season-high seven batters.

The Shorebirds, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, finally broke through against Mason Denaburg in the home half of the sixth inning. A pair of walks and an E5 loaded the bases, for Anderson De Los Santos. He took strike one, before blasting a grand slam to tie the game at 4-4.

However, the Freddies responded in the top of the eighth. Daylee Lile got plunked, then Sammy Infante singled back up the middle, and a throwing error by Adam Crampton ultimately allowed Lile to score and Infante to take third base.

He later scored when Boissiere reached on an E4, pushing the Nats lead to 6-4.

Tuda added a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, as Bubba Hall shut the door on a 8-4 Fredericksburg win.

It was Hall’s first save of the season, Mason Denaburg got the win, and Angel Vargas took his first loss.

In Game 4 tomorrow, Brad Lord gets the start for the Nats against righty Zach Showalter.