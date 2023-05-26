Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfredericksburg nationals win game 3 at salem defeating red sox 5 3
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals win Game 3 at Salem, defeating Red Sox, 5-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe FredNats and Red Sox battled back and forth in Game 3 of the series on Thursday, and it was the Nationals who came out on top, 5-3.

Daylen Lile and Brady House both singled for the Freddies in the top of the first inning, ultimately finding themselves at second and third with two outs. Paul Witt then rolled a ground ball to third base, but an E5 allowed both runners to score as Fredericksburg took a 2-0 lead.

Salem found their own groove at the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Enderso Lira and Yorberto Mejicano each singled to begin the frame, then a wild pitch saw both of them advance 90 feet. Alberto Felix then laced a single of his own to drive Lira home, and Karson Simas doubled after that to tie the ballgame at 2-2.

After a scoreless third inning, Paul Witt worked a one-out walk. Branden Boissiere followed Witt with a scorched double into left field to drive Witt in, as Boss advanced to third on the throw home. However, the Freddies could not bring Boissiere in.

Salem responded in their half of the frame. Juan Chacon led off with a single back up the middle, before stealing second base. Then with two men gone, Chacon stole third base and scored on the play, as the throw sailed past the bag.

With the score knotted at three in the top of the sixth, Elijah Green drew a leadoff walk. Paul Witt then jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat, ripping a double into left field to score the speedy Green all the way from first base to give the FredNats a 4-3 lead. Later, a Branden Boissiere sacrifice fly got Witt in from third base to make it 5-3.

Fredericksburg turned to Brad Lord in the seventh inning, and the right-hander more than answered the call. He tossed three perfect innings, to lock down a 5-3 Nats win.

Lord got the save, with Franklin Marquez earning the win and Nathanael Cruz taking the loss.

Bryan Sanchez gets the start for the FredNats Friday night, against Jedisxon Paez for Salem.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Weather on Memorial Day weekend? In Virginia, cool, wet conditions expected
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Binghamton Mets walk off Richmond Flying Squirrels, win 2-1 on Thursday

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Teams from Virginia schools place in international Plant the Moon Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi

Manassas Park Middle School in Manassas, Virginia was awarded Best Overall Middle School in the international Plant the Moon Challenge.

uva baseball
Sports

UNC wallops Virginia, 10-2, eliminating ‘Hoos from ACC Baseball Championship

Chris Graham

North Carolina broke open a 4-2 game with three in the seventh and three more in the eighth, eliminating #12 Virginia from the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship, 10-2, on Thursday.

social change fund united
Sports

NBA, WNBA stars funding scholarship promoting equity in mental health

Chris Graham
Slice of blueberry pie
Culture

Savory or sweet, get your fill of deliciousness at Charlottesville Pie Festival

Crystal Graham
supreme court
U.S./World

Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Chris Graham
super bowl hot wings
U.S./World

Legislation pushes for ‘nation’s front-line hunger relief program’ to allow purchase of hot foods

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy