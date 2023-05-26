Fredericksburg Nationals win Game 3 at Salem, defeating Red Sox, 5-3

The FredNats and Red Sox battled back and forth in Game 3 of the series on Thursday, and it was the Nationals who came out on top, 5-3.

Daylen Lile and Brady House both singled for the Freddies in the top of the first inning, ultimately finding themselves at second and third with two outs. Paul Witt then rolled a ground ball to third base, but an E5 allowed both runners to score as Fredericksburg took a 2-0 lead.

Salem found their own groove at the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Enderso Lira and Yorberto Mejicano each singled to begin the frame, then a wild pitch saw both of them advance 90 feet. Alberto Felix then laced a single of his own to drive Lira home, and Karson Simas doubled after that to tie the ballgame at 2-2.

After a scoreless third inning, Paul Witt worked a one-out walk. Branden Boissiere followed Witt with a scorched double into left field to drive Witt in, as Boss advanced to third on the throw home. However, the Freddies could not bring Boissiere in.

Salem responded in their half of the frame. Juan Chacon led off with a single back up the middle, before stealing second base. Then with two men gone, Chacon stole third base and scored on the play, as the throw sailed past the bag.

With the score knotted at three in the top of the sixth, Elijah Green drew a leadoff walk. Paul Witt then jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat, ripping a double into left field to score the speedy Green all the way from first base to give the FredNats a 4-3 lead. Later, a Branden Boissiere sacrifice fly got Witt in from third base to make it 5-3.

Fredericksburg turned to Brad Lord in the seventh inning, and the right-hander more than answered the call. He tossed three perfect innings, to lock down a 5-3 Nats win.

Lord got the save, with Franklin Marquez earning the win and Nathanael Cruz taking the loss.

Bryan Sanchez gets the start for the FredNats Friday night, against Jedisxon Paez for Salem.