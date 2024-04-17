Fredericksburg Nationals erupt at the plate, blast Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 16-7

In baseball, what happened yesterday doesn’t matter today. The Fredericksburg Nationals were shut out on Tuesday. The FredNats erupted for 16 runs on 17 hits on Wednesday in a 16-7 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Gotta love minor-league team nicknames, by the way.

Third baseman Phillip Glasser and outfielder Brenner Cox each had four-hit days, with Cox notching his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh.

Glasser’s day included a pair of doubles and a team-high four RBIs.

Glasser, a 10th-round pick out of Indiana in the 2023 MLB Draft, hasn’t yet cracked the Washington Nationals Top 30 prospect list yet, but he should be there soon.

In 34 at bats in his eight games in 2024 in Fredericksburg, Glasser is slashing .441/.487/.676 for a 1.163 OPS.