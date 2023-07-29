Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Fredericksburg Nationals drop fourth straight to Myrtle Beach, falling 9-1 on Friday night
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop fourth straight to Myrtle Beach, falling 9-1 on Friday night

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsMyrtle Beach picked up their fourth straight win over the Fredericksburg Nationals by a final score of 9-1 on Friday.

Mason Denaburg got a spot start after scheduled starter Jose Atencio went on the injured list, and Denaburg got through the first inning untouched, but gave up a leadoff single in the top of the second inning. Denaburg then hit Malcom Quintero with a pitch, before walking Pedro Ramirez to load the bases.

Christian More swung at the first pitch he saw with the bags juiced to drive in one run, and Reivaj Garcia added two more runs on a line drive single to make it 3-0.

The Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, kept their foot on the pedal in the top half of the third. Andy Garriola hammered a one-out double, then scored on a Parker Chavers single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Denaburg went on to walk the bases loaded, prompting a pitching change to Pedro Gonzalez. He got Pedro Ramirez to bounce a ball down the first base line, but an E3 allowed two runs to come home as Myrtle Beach pulled ahead by six.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got its first run of the game on a Paul Witt RBI ground out in the sixth, but Myrtle Beach answered right back. Jefferson Rojas launched his second homer of the week in the top of the seventh, and Ismael Mena cracked another one in the eighth.

Miguel Gomez was later tagged for a balk to add a ninth run for the Pelicans.

Denaburg took the loss, and Grant Kipp got the win on his line.

For Saturday’s tilt, Luke Young gets the nod for the Nats against southpaw Drew Gray.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
2 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
3 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 
4 Tony Elliott hedged his bet on Jay Woolfolk returning this fall: Now he’s paying the price
5 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight

Latest News

art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Culture, Local

Harrisonburg art gallery to showcase 38 portraits of artists, created by contemporaries

Crystal Graham
Israel
Columns, Politics

Israel is on the brink of a disaster. Will history repeat itself?

Alon Ben-Meier

I tip my hat to every single Israeli demonstrator, the heroes who converged onto the streets for 30 consecutive weeks to protest the government’s sinister design to “reform” the judiciary.

acc kickoff
Sports

All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?

Chris Graham

The Florida State Board of Trustees has, apparently out of the blue, scheduled a board meeting for next week, which may or may not signal that the school is preparing to leave the ACC, depending on who you believe.

hinkle shenandoah county planner foxhound award
Virginia

Shenandoah County Planner honored with Foxhound Award designated for new professionals

Crystal Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Public Safety, Virginia

New York man, arrested in Chesapeake, pleads guilty to attempted sex acts involving minor

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Public Works employee, wife plead guilty to fraud, $225K loss to city

Crystal Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Local, Public Safety

Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy