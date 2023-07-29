Fredericksburg Nationals drop fourth straight to Myrtle Beach, falling 9-1 on Friday night

Myrtle Beach picked up their fourth straight win over the Fredericksburg Nationals by a final score of 9-1 on Friday.

Mason Denaburg got a spot start after scheduled starter Jose Atencio went on the injured list, and Denaburg got through the first inning untouched, but gave up a leadoff single in the top of the second inning. Denaburg then hit Malcom Quintero with a pitch, before walking Pedro Ramirez to load the bases.

Christian More swung at the first pitch he saw with the bags juiced to drive in one run, and Reivaj Garcia added two more runs on a line drive single to make it 3-0.

The Pelicans, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, kept their foot on the pedal in the top half of the third. Andy Garriola hammered a one-out double, then scored on a Parker Chavers single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Denaburg went on to walk the bases loaded, prompting a pitching change to Pedro Gonzalez. He got Pedro Ramirez to bounce a ball down the first base line, but an E3 allowed two runs to come home as Myrtle Beach pulled ahead by six.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got its first run of the game on a Paul Witt RBI ground out in the sixth, but Myrtle Beach answered right back. Jefferson Rojas launched his second homer of the week in the top of the seventh, and Ismael Mena cracked another one in the eighth.

Miguel Gomez was later tagged for a balk to add a ninth run for the Pelicans.

Denaburg took the loss, and Grant Kipp got the win on his line.

For Saturday’s tilt, Luke Young gets the nod for the Nats against southpaw Drew Gray.