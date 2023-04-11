Francisco Caffaro announces transfer destination: Virginia big man is headed to Santa Clara

A bit of surprising transfer portal news, involving a Virginia big man: Francisco Caffaro has committed to Santa Clara.

Caffaro, who was part of the Virginia basketball program for five years, had indicated prior to the end of the 2022-2023 season that he didn’t intend to return for what would have been a sixth season.

The thinking all along was that the Argentinian would take his UVA degree and try his fortunes in pro basketball.

Instead, he is now headed to Santa Clara, which finished 23-10 this past season, its season ending with a 58-56 loss to Sam Houston State in the first round of the NIT.

Caffaro, a seven-footer, averaged 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 92 career games at Virginia.