Foster child missing in Goode; may be traveling to Roanoke or Lynchburg

A 14-year-old girl is missing from her foster home in Goode. She was last seen around midnight on Sunday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help location Sylvia Cucul. She does not speak English.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she may be headed to Roanoke or Lynchburg or possibly to Alabama to see her mother.

She was last seen wearing a black see-through t-shirt, blue jeans and brown flip flops.

She has two tattoos on her right arm: one of her name and another of a butterfly.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at

(540) 586-7827.