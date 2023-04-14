Countries
newsforest service to host kids fishing day at cave mountain lake
Culture

Forest Service to host Kids Fishing Day at Cave Mountain Lake

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child fishing at lake
(© Alik Mulikov – stock.adobe.com)

The USDA Forest Service, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will host Cave Mountain Lake’s annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The lake in Natural Bridge will be stocked with trout in advance of this event open to children ages 3 to 15.

“The Kids Fishing Day event is a great opportunity to introduce children to fishing and to the many outdoor recreation opportunities on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests,” said James Whalen, Acting District Ranger.

Beginners may find tips for getting started fishing on the Virginia DWR website.

Forest Service staff will be available at the event to offer advice.

Event details include:

  • Fishing is free at the event
  • State game laws for the Youth Fisheries Program do apply
  • Children are allowed to catch and keep three trout, a minimum of seven inches or longer
  • Children should bring their own poles and any fishing supplies necessary for catching fish
  • Only one pole per person is allowed
  • A parent or adult guardian must accompany all children
  • Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day
  • Approximately 10 trophy fish will be included in the stocking.

Cave Mountain Lake is managed as a youth-only stocked trout program by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources from April 1 through June 15. Persons over the age of 15 years old may not fish in the lake until after June 15.

For more information, contact the Glenwood and Pedlar Ranger Districts at (540) 291-2188 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj

