Forest Products Week recognizes vital role in Virginians’ lives

UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service reported in a November 2022 economic impact study that Virginia’s forestry industries created $23.6 billion.

The study also concluded that Virginia’s forestry industries created 108,451 jobs and $11.3 billion in value-added.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proclaimed October 16 to 20, 2023 Forest Products Week in Virginia. The week recognizes the numerous products that come from forests, the vital role they play in our lives and the more than 100,000 men and women in Virginia who work in the forest industry.

“Virginia’s Forest Products Week celebrates the essential role forests play in our environment and economy,” Youngkin said. “Our forestry industry in the Commonwealth is critical to our economic success, generating thousands of good jobs all across the state. Join us this week as we celebrate our forests, recognize the importance of their sustainable use and the Virginians who manage and work in them.”

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said the Commonwealth’s third largest industry is forestry supplies.

“Goods and materials derived from the forest are an environmentally friendly option as they are less carbon-intensive to produce, and all carbon stored in wood products – such as lumber used in construction, pallets, paper, cardboard and packaging materials – remains sequestered throughout the product’s lifetime,” Lohr said.

Byproducts of forestry include clean air and water, fish and wildlife habitat, timber, outdoor recreation and of course, economic development, according to Rob Farrell, State Forester of the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF).

“Virginia Department of Forestry’s Utilization and Marketing program ensures we support sustainable practices while balancing their use. We support a vibrant industry while driving innovation to find the next renewable product. Forest Products Week celebrates Virginia’s working forests, the professionals who work in them, and the sustainable products they provide,” Farrell said.