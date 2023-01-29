Countries
news fluvanna county teen reported missing may be in the virginia beach area
Local

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

Chris Graham
Published:

ashley leeThe Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday.

According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.

Lee has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s at 434-589-8211.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

