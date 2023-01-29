Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Ashley Lee was last seen in Fluvanna County on Thursday.

According to her family, she may be traveling with an unidentified 19-year-old black male and could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area. Lee was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black leggings. She has a small black x tattooed on her upper left arm.

Lee has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s at 434-589-8211.