Five Hampton Roads businesses commit to Virginia program to fight human trafficking

Five Hampton Roads businesses have committed to the 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking program offered by the Attorney General’s Office during a press conference at Haynes Furniture in Virginia Beach.

Haynes Furniture Corp., Charles Barker Automotive Group, Checkered Flag Automotive, At Your Service Restaurant Group and PHR Gold Key Group have agreed to educate their employees on how to recognize possible trafficking incidents within their business communities. The initiative is available statewide and supported by the Northern Virginia and Roanoke chambers of commerce.

“Our commitment, both to Attorney General Miyares and to our communities, is resolute. We have pledged to launch a comprehensive educational campaign for all our associates here in Virginia, with a specific goal in mind: to ensure that each and every one of our associates possesses the awareness and information necessary to actively combat labor and human trafficking within our larger community. Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge to recognize potential trafficking incidents and promptly report them to the appropriate authorities–a simple, yet powerful, ‘see something, say something’ approach,” Vice President of Human Resources at Haynes Furniture Company Samantha Rascoe said.

Miyares said he is thrilled about the businesses “joining me in the fight against human trafficking. This is a crime that happens everywhere and in plain sight, which makes community awareness and partnership critical. By partnering with my office’s 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking, these companies are committing to making our home safer and ending human trafficking.”