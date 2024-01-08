Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Five Hampton Roads businesses commit to Virginia program to fight human trafficking
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Five Hampton Roads businesses commit to Virginia program to fight human trafficking

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
sex trafficking
(© yupachingping – stock.adobe.com)

Five Hampton Roads businesses have committed to the 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking program offered by the Attorney General’s Office during a press conference at Haynes Furniture in Virginia Beach.

Haynes Furniture Corp., Charles Barker Automotive Group, Checkered Flag Automotive, At Your Service Restaurant Group and PHR Gold Key Group have agreed to educate their employees on how to recognize possible trafficking incidents within their business communities. The initiative is available statewide and supported by the Northern Virginia and Roanoke chambers of commerce.

“Our commitment, both to Attorney General Miyares and to our communities, is resolute. We have pledged to launch a comprehensive educational campaign for all our associates here in Virginia, with a specific goal in mind: to ensure that each and every one of our associates possesses the awareness and information necessary to actively combat labor and human trafficking within our larger community. Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge to recognize potential trafficking incidents and promptly report them to the appropriate authorities–a simple, yet powerful, ‘see something, say something’ approach,” Vice President of Human Resources at Haynes Furniture Company Samantha Rascoe said.

Miyares said he is thrilled about the businesses “joining me in the fight against human trafficking. This is a crime that happens everywhere and in plain sight, which makes community awareness and partnership critical. By partnering with my office’s 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking, these companies are committing to making our home safer and ending human trafficking.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia unemployment rate increases slightly to 2.9%, remains below 2022 rate
2 Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown
3 Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’
4 Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’
5 City of Staunton seeking citizen input through two community surveys

Latest News

student loan relief
Schools, Virginia

Virginia ranks No. 4 in study of states with highest student loan debt

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Local

Surprise of success: Waynesboro teacher realizes dream of career as novelist

Rebecca Barnabi

At the end of this school year, Mary Ann Weir will retire from teaching and devote her time to a dream she never thought would become reality.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Elliott adds two more from portal: Clemson TE Sage Ennis, EMU CB Kempton Shine

Chris Graham

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott picked up two more transfers from the portal on Monday – former Clemson tight end Sage Ennis and former Eastern Michigan cornerback Kempton Shine.

gun violence
Politics, Virginia

Rally planned for Thursday in Richmond to call for passage of commonsense gun laws

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Portsmouth man sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing vehicle at gunpoint

Crystal Graham
herman moore uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football all-time great Herman Moore not among 2024 Hall of Fame class

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Miyares joins effort to fight ‘anti-American’ Biden administration DEI strategy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status