Fire forces closure of 16-mile section of Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
parkway fire
Photo: U.S. Forest Service

Smoke and a nearby fire has forced the closure of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Milepost 29 to Milepost 45 in Virginia.

That section of the parkway is expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. Sunday, depending on weather and containment.

The 48-acre fire is burning on both National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service land. Fire personnel are on the scene.

Cooperating agencies include the U.S. Forest Service, Blue Ridge Parkway, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Department of Forestry, Amherst County Public Safety, the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and the Amherst Fire Department.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the fire is over 50 percent contained.

Forest Service Road 76 (known as Jordan Road) leading to Oronoco Campground is closed at the Pedlar River and is expected to reopen on April 25.

The cause of the wildfire is undermined at this time.

