Fewer Virginians applied for first-time unemployment benefits in week ending Sept. 23
Rebecca Barnabi
The number of Virginians applying for the first time for unemployment benefits decreased in the week ending Sept. 23, 2023.

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, the number of initial claims fell to 1,417 for that week, which continues to be at typical pre-pandemic volumes experienced in 2019. Initial claims decreased by 70 from the week prior. Continued weeks claimed were 12,830, which was 456 fewer claims than the previous week and an increase of 34.2 percent from the same week one year ago.

More than half of continued claims (53 percent) were from professional, scientific and technical services (1,965), administrative and support and waste management (1,728), manufacturing (1,498) and health care and social assistance (1,128).

The United States figure for initial claims was 204,000 for the week ending September 23, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

Preliminary data show that most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. The largest decrease was in Georgia, followed by South Carolina, New York and Florida.

The 21st largest decrease in claims was in Virginia.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

