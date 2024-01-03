Federal grants available for pedestrian, bike safety, drunk driving prevention

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is accepting applications for federal grant funds from organizations committed to preventing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes. Training sessions are offered in January and a training workshop is required to apply.

Applications are accepted Feb. 1-28.

The grant funds are available to organizations committed to saving lives on Virginia’s roadways. Virginia-based organizations including nonprofits, colleges and universities, law-enforcement agencies and state and local government agencies may apply.

Grant-funded programs strive to prevent impaired driving; decrease speeding; increase seat belt use; or promote pedestrian, motorcyclist, bicyclist, teen or senior driver safety in local communities.

Examples of grant-funded projects

Pedestrian and bicycle safety

The National Organization of Youth Safety’s Vision Zero for Youth initiative is focused on eliminating pedestrian and bicycle crashes, injuries, and fatalities through safety improvements for children and youth. Grant funding has helped spread awareness by working with community and city leaders to improve safety for youth in areas like school zones, making progress toward the goal of zero crashes.

Motorcycle safety

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is an organization with a mission to deliver patient-centered care. With help from grant funds the RAA launched the Rider Alert motorcycle safety program to save lives by providing free identification cards to help first responders provide accurate medical assistance to motorcyclists involved in serious collisions.

Drunk driving prevention

DRIVE SMART Virginia is an organization dedicated to raising awareness of traffic safety issues to save lives and reduce injuries on Virginia roads. DRIVE SMART used grant funding to create outreach targeted at drunk driving prevention and promote planning for a sober ride home with video advertisement, “Slow Clap,” and social media initiatives “What’s Your Game Plan?” and “Who’s Your Driver?”

For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov/safety/grants-management