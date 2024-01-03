Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Federal grants available for pedestrian, bike safety, drunk driving prevention
Virginia

Federal grants available for pedestrian, bike safety, drunk driving prevention

Crystal Graham
Published date:
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
(© Timelynx – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is accepting applications for federal grant funds from organizations committed to preventing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes. Training sessions are offered in January and a training workshop is required to apply.

Applications are accepted Feb. 1-28.

The grant funds are available to organizations committed to saving lives on Virginia’s roadways. Virginia-based organizations including nonprofits, colleges and universities, law-enforcement agencies and state and local government agencies may apply.

Grant-funded programs strive to prevent impaired driving; decrease speeding; increase seat belt use; or promote pedestrian, motorcyclist, bicyclist, teen or senior driver safety in local communities.

Examples of grant-funded projects

Pedestrian and bicycle safety

The National Organization of Youth Safety’s Vision Zero for Youth initiative is focused on eliminating pedestrian and bicycle crashes, injuries, and fatalities through safety improvements for children and youth. Grant funding has helped spread awareness by working with community and city leaders to improve safety for youth in areas like school zones, making progress toward the goal of zero crashes.

Motorcycle safety

The Richmond Ambulance Authority is an organization with a mission to deliver patient-centered care. With help from grant funds the RAA launched the Rider Alert motorcycle safety program to save lives by providing free identification cards to help first responders provide accurate medical assistance to motorcyclists involved in serious collisions.

Drunk driving prevention

DRIVE SMART Virginia is an organization dedicated to raising awareness of traffic safety issues to save lives and reduce injuries on Virginia roads. DRIVE SMART used grant funding to create outreach targeted at drunk driving prevention and promote planning for a sober ride home with video advertisement, “Slow Clap,” and social media initiatives “What’s Your Game Plan?” and “Who’s Your Driver?”

For more information, visit dmv.virginia.gov/safety/grants-management

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

child with basket of blackberries
Schools, Virginia

Virginia children to explore crops and greenhouse gardening during ag literacy week

Crystal Graham
internet search bar Google
Local, Politics

Charlottesville: Applications for vacancy on Police Civilian Oversight Board due by Feb. 29

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board currently has one vacancy, and applications are now being accepted to fill the role.

fascism
Opinion, Politics, U.S. & World

Apocalypse Now: The government’s use of controlled chaos to maintain power

John Whitehead

Will 2024 be the year the Deep State’s exercise in controlled chaos finally gives way to an apocalyptic dismantling of our constitutional republic, or what’s left of it?

Martin Luther King AI image
Local, Schools

Bridgewater College, Town of Bridgewater to host series of events to celebrate MLK

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

American Shakespeare Center actor, director Vanessa Morosco appointed Executive Director

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police ask for public’s help with stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning

Crystal Graham
Boy and girl eating in car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Family food patterns have changed: Why that is likely bad news for farmers

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status