Fatal ATV crash in Floyd County claims life of 48-year-old Indian Valley man
Fatal ATV crash in Floyd County claims life of 48-year-old Indian Valley man

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Floyd County claimed the life of a 48-year-old Virginia man.

Todd Nathanial Huff, 48, of Indian Valley, died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Indian Valley Post Office Road, approximately one tenth of a mile west of Indian Valley Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2023 Can-Am Outlander was traveling east on Indian Valley Post Office Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck trees, ejecting the driver.

Huff was identified as the driver of the Can-Am ATV. He was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

