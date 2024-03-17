Fatal ATV crash in Floyd County claims life of 48-year-old Indian Valley man

A single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Floyd County claimed the life of a 48-year-old Virginia man.

Todd Nathanial Huff, 48, of Indian Valley, died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Indian Valley Post Office Road, approximately one tenth of a mile west of Indian Valley Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2023 Can-Am Outlander was traveling east on Indian Valley Post Office Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck trees, ejecting the driver.

Huff was identified as the driver of the Can-Am ATV. He was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.