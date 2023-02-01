Countries
news fairfax county police looking for missing 17 year old infant son
Virginia

Fairfax County Police looking for missing 17-year-old, infant son

Chris Graham
Published:

Delmy OrdonezThe Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile and her 9-month-old baby boy.

Delmy Ordonez was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Falls Church.

Ordonez was wearing a grey sweater and pants with square designs. She is considered endangered due to mental &/or physical health concerns.

If you have any information on Ordonez’s whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

