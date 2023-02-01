Fairfax County Police looking for missing 17-year-old, infant son

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile and her 9-month-old baby boy.

Delmy Ordonez was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Monday in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Falls Church.

Ordonez was wearing a grey sweater and pants with square designs. She is considered endangered due to mental &/or physical health concerns.

If you have any information on Ordonez’s whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.