Virginia

Snow next week? Forecast tells us to be on the look for ‘impactful storm’

Published date:
If you’ve been looking ahead to what weather looks like next week, predictions for an “impactful storm” may cause you to raise your eyebrows.

Could it be … another chance for snow? The milder temperatures this week have a lot of people thinking spring has, perhaps, arrived early.

AccuWeather has alerts set up starting on Friday warning its users to watch the forecast closely.

“The weather early next week is a big question mark,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “There is likely to be a storm in the eastern part of the country, but the track of the storm is the question.”

Kines said the storm will head northeast from Texas over the weekend and into early next week.

“A more southern track would cause a rain-to-snow scenario for us while a more northern track would cause just rain and perhaps a period of heavy rain,” he said. “I would think rain would be favored for us, but there is enough uncertainty to be concerned for snow.”

It seems that AccuWeather forecasters are saying to beware and prepare – just in case.

“Of course before we worry about Monday and Tuesday,  the next few days will be quite mild,” Kines said.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to reach a high of 62.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

