Home Expert: Winter Storm Finn to bring snow, freezing rain to Virginia Monday night
Expert: Winter Storm Finn to bring snow, freezing rain to Virginia Monday night

Crystal Graham
Winter Storm Finn is bringing damaging winds, strong tornadoes and flooding rainfall in the South, Southeast and along the Gulf Coast on Monday night and throughout Tuesday.

In the Shenandoah Valley, Finn will bring snow and freezing rain to the region tonight, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Thomas Kines. The storm should shift to rain tomorrow morning.

Kines said there could be slick spots before the changeover.

“Some of the rain will be heavy during midday and afternoon Tuesday,” Kines said. He said 1.5” to 3” of rain is likely. “Flooding is a possibility.”

Rain should move out of the area by Tuesday evening.

For snow lovers, the next possibility of measurable snowfall in the region appears to be Jan. 16 with 3.3 inches being predicted in Waynesboro at this time.

