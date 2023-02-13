Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news expansion and best place to work among uva healths goals in first ever 10 year plan
Local

Expansion and best place to work among UVA Health’s goals in first-ever 10-year plan

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

uva healthIn its first 10-year strategic plan, UVA Health has set goals to significantly expand access to care and to make the health system the best place to work.

The health system’s top goal is to become the top public academic health system in the United States.

Parts of the plan have already been launched to meet goals, such as the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology, which will position UVA at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine to revolutionize how diseases are treated and cured.

“Fundamental to our future success, UVA Health must be a destination for talent at every level by becoming the best place to work, to learn and to build a lifelong career,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, wrote in the plan’s introduction. “Moreover, we will focus on access and service so that all of those in need can receive their care at UVA Health. We will continue to prioritize superior quality of care, which is fundamental to who we are as a healthcare organization.”

Developed over more than a year, the plan is based on input from more than 3,000 professionals inside and outside the health system, according to Jason Lineen, MBA, UVA Health’s chief strategy officer.

“Our ambitious plan for the future is based on an inclusive, highly collaborative process that included both in-person listening sessions and through community input solicited on our website,” Lineen said. “Building on UVA’s ‘Great & Good’ strategic plan developed in 2019, we are prioritizing key initiatives based on the feedback we received from the community, including enhanced access to primary care.”

Other goals of the plan include building stronger relationships with communities it serves to collaboratively address the most pressing health needs. For example, a retail pharmacy in Nelson County is planned, as well as new community-based neighborhood clinics and outreach sites. Clinics and outreach sites will build on programs such as WellAWARE, which works to improve access to care for residents of the Rose Hill, 10th and Page neighborhoods in Charlottesville.

UVA plans to open multiple primary care sites throughout Charlottesville, Culpeper and northern Virginia. UVA Health has hired more than 50 physicians in the past year for community medical centers and clinic in Culpeper and northern Virginia.

UVA will also work on making patient care more digitally accessible by scheduling appointments online.

High-quality care close to home is another goal of the health system’s 10-year plan with expansion of care now available in central Virginia.

Kent and other health system leaders expect significant changes in healthcare in the next 10 years.

“As an academic health system whose mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond, our vision is to be the foremost public academic health system leading this change in the industry,” Kent said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Shenandoah Valley native named Sentara RMH’s new Chief Nursing Officer
2 Survey: Serious food insecurity levels amidst rising prices, end of pandemic benefits
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 Expansion and best place to work among UVA Health’s goals in first-ever 10-year plan
5 Charges pending in accident that took life of Greene County man last week

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah Valley native named Sentara RMH’s new Chief Nursing Officer

Rebecca Barnabi
stressed parent
U.S./World

Survey: Serious food insecurity levels amidst rising prices, end of pandemic benefits

Crystal Graham

A survey of low- and middle-income parents found that 64 percent of respondents said their family is finding it hard to make ends meet right now.

nfl
Sports

Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast

Chris Graham

Fox is going to continue to get its hands on Super Bowl broadcasts going forward. The reason: money. I’m thinking I’ll just take those years off from watching.

police
Local

Charges pending in accident that took life of Greene County man last week

Chris Graham
holly
Local

Snow in the Valley? First two weeks of March ‘could spell trouble’

Crystal Graham
sam hauser georgia tech
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Another big game for Sam Hauser in Boston Celtics win

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball Notebook: Basile huge again for Hokies in win at Notre Dame

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy