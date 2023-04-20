Eastern Mennonite University to launch construction on track and field complex next week

Eastern Mennonite University is holding a groundbreaking event to launch construction of its new track and field complex on Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. at EMU’s current track facility in Harrisonburg.

If you are unable to attend the event, a livestream of the event will be available on EMU’s Facebook page.

The event program features comments from EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman, Harrisonburg Mayor and EMU Regional Advancement Director Deanna Reed and EMU Director of Athletics Carrie Bert ’97. The EMU track and field team will also recognize its 10 seniors during the event.

The new track and field complex is a strategic initiative of the university’s Forward Together Capital Campaign; $3.05 million has been raised, more than halfway toward the $6 million campaign goal.

The new track will include:

An upgrade from six to eight lanes

The regrading and installation of a 10-millimeter full-pour polyurethane surface

On-location throwing areas and steeplechase

Construction is set for completion in March 2024.

For more information on the new track and field complex, visit https://emu.edu/campaign/track-and-field.