Early-morning fatal crash in Bedford County likely fueled by alcohol

A single-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Sunday at 1:52 a.m. resulted in a fatality.

Wyatt Malton Newman, 19, of Huddleston, died at the scene.

Alcohol is believe to be a factor in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Mentow Road just south of Leesville Road.

According to VSP, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Newman was traveling north on Mentow Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Newman was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.