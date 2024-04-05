Down on the Farm: O’s prospects put on another power shot in win at Charlotte

Heston Kjerstad went deep, again, his fifth of the season, one of four homers on the night for the Norfolk Tides in a 9-8 win at Charlotte on Thursday.

Kjerstad, the #4 prospect in the deep Baltimore Orioles farm system, was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the win, improving his slash line to .571/.5811.214 through six games.

Coby Mayo, the O’s #3 prospect, broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the ninth with a 408-foot homer to left-center, his second homer of the season.

Mayo’s slash line: .367/.387/.700.

Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in all of MLB going into the 2024 season, was 1-for-3 with two walks, to get his slash line to .393/.471/.750.