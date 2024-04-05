Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Down on the Farm: O’s prospects put on another power shot in win at Charlotte
Sports

Down on the Farm: O’s prospects put on another power shot in win at Charlotte

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© quiggyt4 – Shutterstock)

Heston Kjerstad went deep, again, his fifth of the season, one of four homers on the night for the Norfolk Tides in a 9-8 win at Charlotte on Thursday.

Kjerstad, the #4 prospect in the deep Baltimore Orioles farm system, was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the win, improving his slash line to .571/.5811.214 through six games.

Coby Mayo, the O’s #3 prospect, broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the ninth with a 408-foot homer to left-center, his second homer of the season.

Mayo’s slash line: .367/.387/.700.

Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in all of MLB going into the 2024 season, was 1-for-3 with two walks, to get his slash line to .393/.471/.750.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Partial solar eclipse that we get to see on Monday is rare; next one in 2044
2 Oklahoma man who participated in Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville loses election
3 CM Punk shoots on Tony Khan, AEW: ‘It’s not a sustainable business’
4 Waynesboro Schools to celebrate 2024 Teacher of the Year nominees
5 Millions are watching women’s basketball: The powers-that-be need to figure out the money

Latest News

uva tony elliott
Sports

Elliott focusing on UVA’s awful special teams: ‘We were last in the league, and rightfully so’

Chris Graham
house value increase graphic
Local, Politics

Updated information on Augusta County property reassessment appeals process

Chris Graham

The next phase of the appeal process for the 2024 property reassessment in Augusta County continues with hearings before the Augusta County Board of Equalization.

car accident investigation police rescue
Public Safety, Virginia

Alleghany County: Covington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash

Chris Graham

A Covington man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route 18 in Alleghany County on Thursday.

virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Virginia awards University of Mary Washington $200K in TOP grants for internships

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change pollution
Climate, US & World

Republican attorneys general celebrate victory against Biden climate mandate on businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Loudoun County authorities searching for teen runaway

Chris Graham
pharrell williams
Arts & Media, Virginia

Filming on Pharrell Williams coming-of-age musical to begin in Virginia this summer

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status