news dominion energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused smart meters
Local/Virginia

Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

dominion energy virginia logoAhead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia disconnected electricity to, threatened to or forced a “smart” meter on more than half a dozen households across Virginia.

According to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, households are in Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania counties. Customers swapped out their “smart” meters for analog meters, and now are left without electricity.

“Dominion has crossed a line,” Jenny DeMarco, Communications Director of Virginians for Safe Technology, said in a press release. “When families taking reasonable steps to protect themselves and their children have their power cut-off in the middle of November, local police and sheriff’s departments are escorting the corporation doing so, and the government and regulatory agencies stand idly by, that’s a pretty strong signal that our system is broken.”

Milton Williams posted a video on YouTube on Nov. 8, 2022 about letters from Dominion threatening to shut off electricity of he did not install the “smart” meter in his home. Electricity was shut off November 10, and remains off.

According to the press release, the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved the statewide installation of “smart” meters in January 2022, as part of the Grid Transformation Plan.

“Dominion ‘upgraded’ my new house to a ‘smart’ meter without my knowledge or consent,” Aeron Mack of Fauquier said in the press release. “I have Lyme disease and cannot function with a smart meter on my home, but Dominion wouldn’t remove it so I had it replaced with an analog by a trained professional. I had just gotten home and was recovering from minor cancer surgery when Dominion showed up to cut off my power. I called the police to help me and instead of checking on my welfare, they stood laughing with the Dominion technicians while I cried and was forced to choose between a smart meter and no power.”

The press release stated that Dominion Energy’s “smart” meters can emit radiation bursts up to 190,000 times per day. The meters have not been fully tested to determine the public’s safety. Health effects including ringing in the ears, leg cramps, balance problems, heart and eye issues, fatigue, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and disorientation.

Children are the most vulnerable to the radiation exposure, because their bodies are still developing and growing. Symptoms include headaches, persistent nosebleeds, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, sleep disruption, ADHD symptoms, weakened immune system and abnormal brain development.

“Parents must be free to protect their children from this invisible toxin and an analog meter is a safer solution,” Kathy Blum, President of the Virginia Chapter of Children’s Health Defense, said in the press release. “If children can’t be safe in their own home, where can they be?”

Virginians for Safe Technology Radio Frequency Engineer Mary Bauer said in the press release that “the SCC and other state government officials need to better protect the public by authorizing an “opt-in” to retain our analog meters without cost, and support the inevitable transition to a wired ethernet electric utility meter, such as an intelligent energy meters.”

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

