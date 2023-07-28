Developing: Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81

There aren’t a lot of details, almost no details, but we do know that Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 northbound in the vicinity of the exit ramp at the 141 mile marker reported on Thursday.

The call to VSP was registered at 8:37 a.m. The victim was using the exit ramp at the 141-mile marker when the vehicle was struck in the rear driver’s side door by a bullet.

It is believed that the suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 81.

VSP has no description of the suspect vehicle.

There were no injuries in the incident.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Virginia State Police.

The investigation remains ongoing.