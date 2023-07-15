Countries
Developing: Teen shot in Augusta County, transported to UVA with life-threatening injuries

Chris Graham
A 16-year-old was shot in Raphine in southern Augusta County early Saturday morning.

There aren’t a lot of details at this time, but what we know is, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road at 1:41 a.m.

The teen, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Augusta Health with potentially life-threatening injuries, and was then flown from Augusta Health to the UVA Hospital.

“This is an ongoing incident, and additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

