Developing: Teen shot in Augusta County, transported to UVA with life-threatening injuries

A 16-year-old was shot in Raphine in southern Augusta County early Saturday morning.

There aren’t a lot of details at this time, but what we know is, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 5400 block of Cold Springs Road at 1:41 a.m.

The teen, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, was transported to Augusta Health with potentially life-threatening injuries, and was then flown from Augusta Health to the UVA Hospital.

“This is an ongoing incident, and additional details will be released as the investigation unfolds,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.