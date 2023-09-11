Countries
Developing: Roanoke County fatal I-81 crash on Saturday involved tractor trailer, four vehicles
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A crash involving a tractor trailer on Saturday night is still under investigation, but the five-vehicle crash killed a Palm Beach Shores, Fla., man.

The accident, involving four passenger vehicles and one tractor trailer, on Interstate 81 at the 134 mile marker in Roanoke County, occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Leonard John Pick, 25, died on the scene. Due to the damage to his Kia vehicle, it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2003 Ford Excursion was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2015 Ford Expedition, a 2022 Kia and then a 2023 Nissan, causing the Excursion to roll over and catch fire.  A 2022 Mark tractor trailer then struck the Kia.

A female passenger in the Kia obtained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

There were other injuries in the crash, but no information on the severity or names has been released as no report has formally been filed by the deputy responding to the crash.

The interstate was closed for an extended period of time because of the contents of the tanker trailer involved in the crash.  HAZMAT and Virginia Department of Emergency Management teams were called to deal with the fuel and vapors contained in the trailer.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction and commercial motor vehicle teams are assisting with the investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

