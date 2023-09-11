Developing: Roanoke County fatal I-81 crash on Saturday involved tractor trailer, four vehicles

A crash involving a tractor trailer on Saturday night is still under investigation, but the five-vehicle crash killed a Palm Beach Shores, Fla., man.

The accident, involving four passenger vehicles and one tractor trailer, on Interstate 81 at the 134 mile marker in Roanoke County, occurred just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Leonard John Pick, 25, died on the scene. Due to the damage to his Kia vehicle, it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2003 Ford Excursion was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2015 Ford Expedition, a 2022 Kia and then a 2023 Nissan, causing the Excursion to roll over and catch fire. A 2022 Mark tractor trailer then struck the Kia.

A female passenger in the Kia obtained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

There were other injuries in the crash, but no information on the severity or names has been released as no report has formally been filed by the deputy responding to the crash.

The interstate was closed for an extended period of time because of the contents of the tanker trailer involved in the crash. HAZMAT and Virginia Department of Emergency Management teams were called to deal with the fuel and vapors contained in the trailer.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction and commercial motor vehicle teams are assisting with the investigation.