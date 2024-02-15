Countries
Home Update: Police investigating bomb threat at Harrisonburg High School
Local, Police, Schools

Update: Police investigating bomb threat at Harrisonburg High School

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg rockingham county va
(© OJUP – shutterstock.com)

Update: Thursday, 2:00 p.m. Teams have completed their search of Harrisonburg High School and issued an all clear announcement. Staff have been cleared to reenter the building and roads have reopened to regular traffic.

The investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.

Update: Thursday, 1:26 p.m. Harrisonburg Police and Harrisonburg Fire Departments remain on scene at Harrisonburg High School investigating an alleged bomb threat.

According to a city spokesperson, at approximately 10:15 a.m. this morning, the school received a phone call alleging that a bomb had been placed inside the school. The facility was immediately evacuated by HCPS officials, and HPD and HFD units arrived to begin the investigation.

Teams from Virginia State Police and Elkton Police responded to the scene with K-9 units to search the area, and are currently still conducting their search as of 1:15 p.m.

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation dispatched multiple buses to provide warm shelter for students who had been evacuated, and later transported students to Bluestone Elementary School and Heritage Oaks Golf Course for students to be sent home for the day.

Students with cars at the school who had their keys with them at the time of evacuation were allowed to drive their cars home.

No students were allowed to reenter the school once it was evacuated.

At this time, Garbers Church Road in this area remains closed.

First report: Thursday, 10:41 a.m. The Harrisonburg Police Department reported Thursday morning that it is responding to a reported bomb threat at Harrisonburg High School.

Garbers Church Road is currently closed at West Market Street and Erickson Avenue.

