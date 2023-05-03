Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsdelta star inc expanding operations in lynchburg creating 149 new jobs
Virginia

Delta Star Inc. expanding operations in Lynchburg, creating 149 new jobs

Chris Graham
Published date:

delta star incDelta Star Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will invest $30.2 million to expand its manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg.

According to its Bloomberg.com profile, Delta Star manufactures medium-power transformers, mobile transformers and mobile substations, and offers power transformers for utility applications including power and distribution, transmission voltages, system ties, and automatic voltage regulations, as well as industrial applications.

Delta Star established its Lynchburg facility in 1962, and eventually moved its corporate headquarters to Lynchburg, where it employs 460 people.

The expansion announced on Wednesday involves 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet the increased demand of this growing and vital sector of the economy.

The company had narrowed its list of finalists for this expansion project, which involves the creation of 149 new jobs, to Virginia, California and Pennsylvania.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia offers a unique set of advantages such as transportation access, business-friendly attitude at both state and local levels, along with exceptionally well-executed and supported workforce development and recruitment programs,” Delta Star CEO Jason Greene said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved an $850,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with the project. Delta Star is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

This is typical corporate welfare from a state government to land a project of this size and scope.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” Youngkin said. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia’. We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

“I am thrilled that Delta Star has chosen Lynchburg for their expansion,” Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie T. Reed said. “Employers that choose to invest in the City of Lynchburg signify that the city is business-friendly, workforce-ready, and eager to partner to grow our already strong business climate. Delta Star is a valued corporate citizen in the City of Lynchburg, and we look forward to many more prosperous years of partnership.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

Thomas J. Obryen
Virginia

Norfolk man accused in two sexual assaults now linked to 2021 murder case

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Chris Graham

For all the talk among Virginia basketball fans about four-star shooting guard Blue Cain, who on Wednesday committed to Georgia, the thing that stands out to me about the still-ongoing spring hoops recruiting season is, we’re not talking about point guards.

first amendment news
U.S./World

Press groups pushing NC prosecutor to drop trespassing charges against two reporters

Chris Graham

A coalition of 45 press organizations are calling on a North Carolina prosecutor to drop charges against two journalists who were convicted of trespassing for recording police conducting a homeless encampment sweep.

U.S./World

Lawmakers call on Buttigieg to better protect Americans with disabilities in air travel

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

Legislation goes after source of rising mental health illness among children: social media

Rebecca Barnabi
uva health
Local

Leading researcher in physiology looks ‘forward to learning from this great community at UVA Health’

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Proposed Waynesboro tax cut will save you $54: What that $54 means you won’t get

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy