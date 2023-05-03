Delta Star Inc. expanding operations in Lynchburg, creating 149 new jobs

Delta Star Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will invest $30.2 million to expand its manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg.

According to its Bloomberg.com profile, Delta Star manufactures medium-power transformers, mobile transformers and mobile substations, and offers power transformers for utility applications including power and distribution, transmission voltages, system ties, and automatic voltage regulations, as well as industrial applications.

Delta Star established its Lynchburg facility in 1962, and eventually moved its corporate headquarters to Lynchburg, where it employs 460 people.

The expansion announced on Wednesday involves 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet the increased demand of this growing and vital sector of the economy.

The company had narrowed its list of finalists for this expansion project, which involves the creation of 149 new jobs, to Virginia, California and Pennsylvania.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia offers a unique set of advantages such as transportation access, business-friendly attitude at both state and local levels, along with exceptionally well-executed and supported workforce development and recruitment programs,” Delta Star CEO Jason Greene said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved an $850,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Lynchburg with the project. Delta Star is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

This is typical corporate welfare from a state government to land a project of this size and scope.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” Youngkin said. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia’. We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

“I am thrilled that Delta Star has chosen Lynchburg for their expansion,” Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie T. Reed said. “Employers that choose to invest in the City of Lynchburg signify that the city is business-friendly, workforce-ready, and eager to partner to grow our already strong business climate. Delta Star is a valued corporate citizen in the City of Lynchburg, and we look forward to many more prosperous years of partnership.”