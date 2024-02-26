Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Decriminalization of ‘magic mushrooms’ leads to increased calls to poison centers
Health, US & World

Decriminalization of ‘magic mushrooms’ leads to increased calls to poison centers

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Psychedelic magic mushrooms
(© Cannabis_Pic – stock.adobe.com)

Calls to U.S. poison centers involving “magic mushrooms” among children, teens and young adults rose sharply after several U.S. cities and states began decriminalizing the hallucinogen.

University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have found psilocybin-related calls more than tripled among teens ages 13-19 from 152 to 464 and more than doubled among adults ages 20-25 from 125 to 294 between 2018 and 2022, according to anonymized data gathered from the National Poison Data System.

Local and state efforts to decriminalize the possession, use and cultivation of psilocybin began in May 2019. Oregon and Colorado have decriminalized psilocybin, as have several cities, including Washington, D.C., Detroit and Seattle.

By comparison, the number of psilocybin-related calls to poison centers for patients ages 13-25 was largely unchanged between 2013 and 2018, the researchers found.

“It is markedly concerning to me that children are gaining access to these products,” said Christopher Holstege, MD, director of UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center and chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology at the UVA School of Medicine. “We have limited data on the potential long-term consequences on the developing brains of children when exposed to such compounds that impact the brain’s neurotransmission. We also do not understand fully why some individuals have markedly adverse complications to psilocybin, known as ‘bad trips,’ that can lead to harm to the individual taking or others who may be victims of violent behavior.”

The researchers note that the increase in psilocybin-related calls among young people from 2018-2022 is “particularly alarming” because the hallucinogen’s use is banned for those ages 21 and younger even in cities and states where it has been decriminalized.

“As psilocybin may become more widely available, it is important for parents to be aware that psilocybin is also available in edible forms such as chocolate and gummies,” said Rita Farah, PharmD, MPH, PhD, the Blue Ridge Poison Center epidemiologist. “And we learned from our experience with edible cannabis that young children can mistake edibles for candy.”

Calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center at (800) 222-1222 are free and confidential.

Study findings

  • During the 10 years examined in the study, most calls involved intentional consumption of psilocybin (81.1 percent of calls for ages 13-19 and 78.3 percent of calls for ages 20-25).
  • Males accounted for about 75 percent of the calls in both age groups.
  • Approximately 75 percent of the youths ages 13-19 and 72 percent of the young adults required some type of medical attention after being exposed solely to psilocybin.
  • The researchers found that the most common effects of the drug were hallucinations or delusions (36.6 percent of calls), agitation (27.6 percent), abnormally fast heart rate (20.2 percent) and confusion (16 percent).
  • The powerful psychological effects of psilocybin can, even in moderate doses, cause adverse reactions that can include anxiety, disorientation, fear, grief, paranoia and panic attacks.
  • Psilocybin-induced impairments in judgment and perception can contribute to dangerous behavior, accidents, self-harming and even a risk of suicide.
  • There are reports of deaths from falls or jumps from tall buildings attributed to psilocybin use.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 IRS targeting millionaires, billionaires who skip out on federal taxes
2 Virginia didn’t play soft, but awful shooting dooms ‘Hoos in 54-44 loss to UNC
3 Five Observations: Virginia is going to have a hard time if it can’t score
4 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
5 Hope House rapid rehousing program offers young adults an alternative to homelessness

Latest News

couple holding hands talking to doctor
US & World

Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent’, legislation would protect access to IVF

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Schools, Virginia

‘A more peaceful future for aviation’: Virginia students create art, place in state contest

Rebecca Barnabi

Aviation enthusiasts have gotten in trouble for drawing airplanes in school, but, nine Virginia students were awarded for their art skills.

your vote matters
US & World

Legislation introduced in U.S. House to protect elections from foreign cyber threats, interference

Rebecca Barnabi

Given ongoing attempts from foreign governments to meddle in and influence elections, the U.S. must take measures to secure election systems. 

staunton festival of the book events preview
Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton to host two Virginia Festival of the Book preview events in March

Crystal Graham
young runner fitness
Health, Local

‘Exercise is medicine’: JMU researcher says it’s never too late to improve health

Crystal Graham
broadband internet
Economy, Op-Eds, Politics

George Hogshead: Broadband access is essential in rural Virginia communities

Contributors
house for sale
Op-Eds, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Doing the math on Augusta County reassessments

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status