Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: VDOT work scheduled for May 27-31

VDOT has updated its schedule for road construction and maintenance in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge painting – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures in the westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closure between mile marker 129 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 128 and mile marker 132 in the westbound lanes, nightly and daily through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 830 (Colonial Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Tree trimming – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 620 (Rolling Road), between Route 795 (Presidents Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 627 (Porters Road), between Route 6 (Irish Road) and Route 626 (James River Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 671 (Davis Shop Road), road closed between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 664 (Markwood Road). Please follow signed detour around the work area. Crews are replacing part of the bridge. Project completion date is June 7.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right shoulder closure at Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marker. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound lanes, nightly and daily through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Other construction. Expect lane and should closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Equipment repair. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 121 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, noon to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Survey work. Expect mobile, alternating road closures between Route 606 (Dickerson Lane) and Route 1575 (Austing Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 Woodbrook Drive in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1575 (Austin Drive) – Soil borings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Hulberts Lane) and the Loudon County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Equipment installation. Expect right shoulder closures at mile marker 23.8 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect the left lane and exit ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) to be closed in the westbound lanes. Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible. Daily through Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 22 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 22 and mile marker 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 643 (Meetze Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) – Roadway improvements. Expect intermittent lane closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 185 (Grove Lane) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed to through traffic, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should follow signed detour. Local traffic will have access to residences and businesses.

(NEW) Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 1023 (Edgehill Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Signal repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 187 (Spring Creek Parkway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Exit 136 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 33 (Jefferson Highway), between Courthouse Square and Route 1020 (Club Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) at route 618 (East First Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 1004 (Rosewood Avenue) at Route 628 (Fredericksburg Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 135 in the eastbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 208 (Zachary Taylor Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily beginning Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 22 (Davis Highway), between Onionville Road and Route 767 (School Bus Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road), lane closures between Route 644 (Mount Airy Road) and Route 677 (Goodwin Store Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closures between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and the Route 700 dead end in the northbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 135 in the eastbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect flagging operation between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Pine Harbour Drive in the northbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Courthouse Square – Signal repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 1009 (Woolfolk Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 610 (Wilhoits Lane) and Route 619 (Ruckers Ford Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Other construction. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Business 211 (Main Street) and Route 683 (Old Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.