Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 9-13

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other construction – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 108 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road West), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect right shoulder and alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 117 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 119 and mile marker 121 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike, between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Route 691 (Ortman Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside work. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 118 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Pavement markings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the City of Charlottesville and Route 616 (Black Cat Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Tree removal. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Expected completion Nov. 3.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect shoulder and lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road), between Route 1015 (Lakeside Court) and Route 722 (Valley Dale Lane) in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Emergency bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 in the westbound lanes, daily and nightly, Monday through Thursday.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal. Expect crews near the roadway between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 709 (Zulla Road) and Route 721 (Free State Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Tanner Lane and Route 631 (Ridge Road), Wednesday.

Route 637 (Antioch Road), between Route 669 (Kidds Dairy Road) and Route 773 (The Cross Road), Friday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

(UPDATE) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Moody Town Road) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Sign installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Lake of the Woods Way in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 645 (Magnolia Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect road closure between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Albemarle County line. Please follow signed detour around the work zone. Expected completion, Oct. 20.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Tree removal – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures and alternating lane closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas.