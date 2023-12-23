Countries
Culpeper District Traffic Report: VDOT road schedule for the week of Dec. 26-29

Chris Graham
Published date:
VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County 

(UPDATE) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures, Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in the following areas:

  • Interstate 64, left lane closed between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the eastbound lanes.
  • Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound lanes.
  • Interstate 64, right shoulder closed between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Tree trimming – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

  • Route 6, (Irish Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 20 (Valley Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 3-4, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Route 53, (Thomas Jefferson Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 1102 (Michie Tavern Lane) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Dec. 29, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April, 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 will narrow to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes, beginning Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

Route 676 (Woodland Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Cedar Bluff Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Bridge repairs — Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the following areas:

  • Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.
  • Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 721 (White Oak Road) — Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Jan. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Interstate 66 East, Ramp 28A and the ramp to and from Interstate 66 west in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and Route 805 (Bealeton Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect occasional lane and shoulder closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Bridge repair. Expect lane closures with flaggers at Route 607 (Shenandoah Path) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Pole installation – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

  • Route 620 (Vawter Corner Road), lane and right shoulder closure between Route 639 (Doctors Road) and Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Route 639 (Doctors Road), left shoulder closure between Route 620 (Vawters Corner Road) and U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail), Wednesday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

  • Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Linden Lane Farm and Rockview Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Route 639 (Doctors Road), lane and shoulder closures between Route 620 (Vawters Corner Road) and the Orange County line in the westbound lanes, Friday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 139 and mile marker 141 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday at 7 p.m. to Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and Route 609 (Hoover Road) in the southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

