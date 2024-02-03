Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Feb. 5-9

VDOT has updated its schedule for road construction and maintenance in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Tree removal – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 726 (James River Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, noon to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Other roadside. Expect right should closures between mile marker 119 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 108 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect slow moving vehicles in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road), between U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and Business 29 (Front Street) in Nelson County, in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road), between Interstate 64, mile marker 118A and Route 151 (Patrick Henry Highway) in Amherst County, in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) – Pipe repairs/Installation. Road closed between Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Nelson County line. Drivers should follow signed detour to Route 800 (Schuyler Road) to Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) back to Route 617 (Rockfish River Road), Monday through Friday.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1101 Avon Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road), between Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) and Route 600 (York Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 765 (Carleton Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 50 (John S. Mosby Highway – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 624 (Crenshaw Road) and Route 623 (Rokeby Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 656 (Remington Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between North Franklin Street and the Remington Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect slow roll operations with lane closures between Route 230 (Orange Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road_ in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 636 (River Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pole installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.