Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of Sept. 18-22

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Tree removal – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Birdwood Drive and the U.S. 29/U.S. 250 ramp intersection in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 601, Old Ivy Road), between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 809 (Canterbury Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 631 (Rio Road West), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Route 1444 (Ricky Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road), between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect slow moving traffic and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the Nelson County line and the ramp to Interstate 64 in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 1575 (Austin Drive) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the off ramp from Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and Route 697 (Sutherland Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between route 606 (Frays Mill Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday.

S. 250 (Bypass), between the U.S. 250 (Bypass) off ramp and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in Augusta County in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 113 and mile marker 118 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (U.S. 250 Bypass) – Tree trimming operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike) – Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion, Sept. 30, 2023.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect shoulder closures and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 771 (Frys Lane), between Route 672 (Duhollow Road) and Route 1104 (Zella’s Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, beginning Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Business 15 (James Madison Street) – Tree removal operation. Expect alternating lane closures between Hoard Avenue and the Town of Remington in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 673 (Razor Hill Road) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway). Please follow detour signs around the work area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between the Louisa County line and the Buckingham County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

S. 250 (Broad Street Road), between the Goochland County line and the Louisa County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and the Albemarle County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.

Route 6 (West River Road), between the Albemarle County line to the Goochland County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between the Albemarle County line and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Madison County

Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and the Culpeper County line in the southbound lanes.

Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 714 (Bairs Trail Lane) and Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closure between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 612 (Monrovia Road) beginning Monday. Please follow posted detour around the work area. Expected completion date: September 29.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Page County line and Route 651 (Atkins Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m.