Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of Feb. 26-March 1

VDOT has updated its scheduled road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Other roadside – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1403 (Meeting Street) at Timberwood Boulevard, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Soil borings. Expect right shoulder closed between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway North) mobile work zone with rolling stops at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Rapidan Road) and Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Storm drain work – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 645 (Kirtley Trail), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 657 (Old Mill Road) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 645 (Kirtley Trail), road closed between Route 657 (Allens Lane) and Route 657 (Old Mill Road), Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 676 (Riley Road), alternating lane closures between Brookside Parkway and Route 605 (Dumfries Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 1460 (Ivy Hill Drive) and Route 605 (Arlie Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, through Friday.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right and left shoulder closures between Route 652 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect both shoulders closed between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway – Super load. Expect slow-moving vehicle in mobile work zone between U.S. 250 (3 Notch Road) and Interstate 64 in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, Sunday through Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 661 (Crewsville Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April, 15, 2024.

Madison County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 626 (Gibbs Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the north bound lanes.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 230 (Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 621 (Seville Road) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the southbound lanes.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 230 (Wolftown Hood Road) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Friday.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.