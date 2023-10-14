Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Oct. 16-20

VDOT has updated its schedule for highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, starting Sunday.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. o 3 p.m.

(NEW) Other construction – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 106 in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Route 846 (Old Garth Road) and U.S. 250 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) between U.S. 250 (Ivy road) and U.S. 250 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 631 (5 th Street), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 649 (Airport Road), between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive), between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), between Route 631 (Rio Road West) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 1722 (Worth Crossing), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect right shoulder and alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) and the Nelson County line, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road) at Route 712 (Blenheim Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Sidewalk and trail repair – Expect lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) in the northbound lanes, Monday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), at Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 181 (Woodbound Road) and Route 842 (Deer Bonn Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Pothole patching. Expect right lane closures between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and Interstate 64 in the northbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Culvert repairs. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) and Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Pavement markings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the City of Charlottesville and Route 616 (Black Cat Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Tree removal. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 671 (Ballards Mill Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Wesley Chapel Road) and Route 821 (Blufton Mill Road). Expected completion Nov. 3.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), at Croftburn Farm Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Slow roll, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 600 (York Road) and Route 710 (Clover Hill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Slow roll, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and to Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between Route 715 (Hubbards Road) and Route 609 (Hoover Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), at the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Route 610 (Elys Ford Road), at the Spotsylvania County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Other bridge work. Expect alternating lane closures between the Fauquier County line and Route 623 (Myers Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, in the following areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between Route 691 (Carters Run Road) and Business 17 (James Madison Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Stafford County in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Lee Highway), between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and Route 625 (Finchingfield Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Warrenton Town line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 843 (Old Nokesville Road) and Route 655 (Lucky Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and Route 1120 (Saponi Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control. Expect shoulder closures between U.S. 15 (Gordonsville Circle) and Little Spring Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 673 (Old Rapidan Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 645 (Magnolia Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect road closure between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Albemarle County line. Please follow signed detour around the work zone. Expected completion, Oct. 20.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect alternating lane closures and mobile work zones with right shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 613 (Waterloo road) and Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 1001 (Main Street) and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.