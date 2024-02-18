Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other roadside – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Tree removal – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 726 (James River Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), intermittent slow roll closures with flaggers between Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Equipment installation. Expect slow roll operation between U.S. 29 Business (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the ramp from U.S. 29/U.S. 250 in the northbound and southbound lanes, from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Porters Road) and Route 715 (Chestnut Grove Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and the Orange County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures with directional signs at the following roundabouts, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive.

Route 1403 (Meeting Street) at Timberwood Boulevard.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Bypass Expressway) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Route 3412 (Dairy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway North) mobile work zone with rolling stops at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), occasional shoulder and lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryvile Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Virginia Avenue in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 658 (Cemetery Road) and Route 769 (Beales Branch Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 676 (Riley Road), alternating lane closures between Brookside Parkway and Route 605 (Dumfries Road) in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect both shoulders closed between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass North) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 1460 (Ivy Hill Drive) and Route 605 (Arlie Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, starting Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 1.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Octonia Road) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 679 (Firehouse Drive), lane and shoulder closures between Route 692 (Hickory Creek Road) and Poplar Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closure between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect both shoulders closed between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway – Super load. Expect slow-moving vehicle in mobile work zone between U.S. 250 (3 Notch Road) and Interstate 64 in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, Friday through Monday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily through Feb. 29, 2024.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – expect alternating lane closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Route 621 (Seville Road), between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 1030 (Oaks Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 662 (Shelby Road), between Route 621 (Seville Road) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the southbound lanes.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) and Route 611 (Seven Ponds Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.